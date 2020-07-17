COVID-19 impact: Admissions for nursery, kindergarten, class 1 in Delhi govt schools to go online

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to go online with the admission process to entry level classes — nursery, KG and Class I — in the wake of the Covid-19 spread.

Admissions to government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas were scheduled to be held in March and forms were already filled by the parents between March 2 and 20. But the admission process was postponed because of the lockdown. It will now begin on July 30.

The schools will select the candidates for admission through draw of lots.

“To avoid gathering, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has decided to arrange for online draw of lots for admissions to entry level classes for the academic year 2020-2021 session centrally at its headquarters,” said a circular issued by the DoE to the heads of all the Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

Also, the education department has developed an online module which was activated on Wednesday for admissions to the entry level classes.

“The module (MIS page, student module and entry level admissions) is available on the official website of DoE, where the heads of schools have to submit class-wise number of seats available through draw of lots in entry level classes.

The schools will also need to submit the data of all eligible registered students whose applications were received in March,” said a government official.

The circular further read, “A list of selected candidates, as per the result of online draw of lots for different categories, will be generated at the headquarters on 28th July, which will be made available in the module for each school concerned. The list of selected students will be prepared on the basis of information fed by the HOS.”

The list will be displayed in prominent places in the school premises. There will be a second draw of lots after August 6 in which wait-listed candidates will be selected.

The parents of the selected students will be informed by the school through WhatsApp, SMS, phone call or e-mail, following which they will have to go to the school and complete the admission formalities.

To ensure social distancing and other Covid-19 norms adhered to, the schools will have to call the parents on different days and time slots, said an official.