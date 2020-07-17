STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: Admissions for nursery, kindergarten, class 1 in Delhi govt schools to go online

Published: 17th July 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taked online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to go online with the admission process to entry level classes — nursery, KG and Class I — in the wake of the Covid-19 spread.

Admissions to government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas were scheduled to be held in March and forms were already filled by the parents between March 2 and 20. But the admission process was postponed because of the lockdown. It will now begin on July 30.

The schools will select the candidates for admission through draw of lots.

“To avoid gathering, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has decided to arrange for online draw of lots for admissions to entry level classes for the academic year 2020-2021 session centrally at its headquarters,” said a circular issued by the DoE to the heads of all the Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

Also, the education department has developed an online module which was activated on Wednesday for admissions to the entry level classes.

“The module (MIS page, student module and entry level admissions) is available on the official website of DoE, where the heads of schools have to submit class-wise number of seats available through draw of lots in entry level classes.

The schools will also need to submit the data of all eligible registered students whose applications were received in March,” said a government official.

The circular further read, “A list of selected candidates, as per the result of online draw of lots for different categories, will be generated at the headquarters on 28th July, which will be made available in the module for each school concerned. The list of selected students will be prepared on the basis of information fed by the HOS.”

The list will be displayed in prominent places in the school premises. There will be a second draw of lots after August 6 in which wait-listed candidates will be selected.

The parents of the selected students will be informed by the school through WhatsApp, SMS, phone call or e-mail, following which they will have to go to the school and complete the admission formalities.

To ensure social distancing and other Covid-19 norms adhered to, the schools will have to call the parents on different days and time slots, said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App.
Delhi government schools Delhi schools admission COVID 19 coronavirus
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
For representational purposes
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
