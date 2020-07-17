STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Minorities Commission names BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra in its report on February riots

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has been given a clean chit by Delhi Police, has been mentioned as many as 19 times in the panel’s report.

Published: 17th July 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In stark contrast to the timeline provided by Delhi police of the North East Delhi communal riots, the Delhi Minorities Commission on Thursday cited two shooting attempts at anti- CAA-NRC protest sites in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia and “incendiary” speeches made by several BJP leaders to provide background to the events that led to the riots.

From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the fact finding report of the commission blamed many BJP leaders for giving communal speeches that preceded the violence. Former MLA of Karawal Nagar BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has been given a clean chit by Delhi Police, has been mentioned as many as 19 times in the panel’s report.

"Within hours of the Kapil Mishra's speech on 23 February 2020, violence broke out in various parts of North East Delhi, including Shiv Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Ashok Nagar, Bhagirathi Vihar, Bhajanpura and Kardam Puri," the report stated.

"Violence started in different pockets almost immediately after the short speech of Shri Kapil Mishra on 23 February 2020 at Maujpur in which he openly called for forcefully removing the protestors at Jafrabad in North East Delhi.” He clearly said that he and his supporters will take matters into their own hands, alluding to extra-legal vigilante tactics. The open admission of “not listening” to the police and extra legal tactics should have been seen by the authorities present as inciting violence," according to the report.

The report also pointed out the alleged inaction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East district, Ved Prakash Surya, who, according to the panel, was seen standing right next to Kapil Mishra, when Mishra made the controversial statement.

 "At this point, the police failed to apprehend and arrest Kapil Mishra and all those gathered to hear and cheered his speech. This indicates that they failed to take the first and most immediate preventive step needed to avoid violence from arising and protect life and property," the panel said.

It was after Mishra's speech, the report stated, that “different groups/mobs quickly fanned out to the local areas, openly carrying various weapons and arms like petrol bottles/bombs, iron rods, gas cylinders, stones and even firearms.”

Giving details of the background to the riots in which 53 people died, the fact-finding report also cited a speech reportedly made by BJP MLA Somasekhara Reddy in which he “cautioned” Muslims against participating in anti-CAA rallies and warned them of “serious repercussions in blatantly divisive and dangerous terms.”

Besides quoting inciteful speeches of Shah, Adityanath and Mishra, the report also highlighted hate speeches given by Minister of Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh, former MLA of Karawal Nagar, Mishra, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, former BJP MLA Abhay Verma and BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga

The chairperson of the fact-finding report, Supreme Court advocate MR Shamshad stated, “Partisanship and bias on the part of the Police and Government have led to the abject failure of duty and of the law and order machinery in the Capital of India. Investigations have purposefully been misdirected to change the narrative of the cause of the violence that erupted in the North-East district of Delhi. Instances of incitement for violence by politicians of national standing have been completely bypassed.”

The chronology of events mentioned by Delhi police in its chargesheets comprise violent incidents at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 last year, followed by violence in New Friends Colony, and then the subsequent anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and at various other places in Delhi as the backgrounds to the communal violence in North East Delhi.

The panel, which submitted its report to the Delhi government three days ago, has also sought for the constitution of a five-member independent committee to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court/Delhi High Court to address the issues faced by the victims — such as non-registration of FIRs, review of the chargesheets that “have left out many facts” — and ensure expedition of appropriate compensation for victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Minorities Commission Delhi Riots Delhi violence Kapil Mishra
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp