Ensure no laxity in registration of construction workers: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court (HC) told the AAP government that there should be “no laxity” in registration of workers with the Building’and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board so that they can get the ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 during the prevailing pandemic.

The HC suggested to the Board, which comes under the Delhi government, to consider online verification of applications for registration or its renewal to minimise human to human contact given the prevailing pandemic.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said since the applications were made online, they can be verified the same way by holding interviews via video call. The Board, represented by Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, said the suggestion would be considered.

The Board also said that it has accepted the Delhi State Legal Services Authority’s offer of 100 lawyers empanelled with it for verification of the applications at an honorarium of Rs 1,800 per day. It said that it will work out, with DSLSA, the modalities of advocates requirement on per day basis keeping in view availability of office space and number of workers to be verified daily. The bench, while leaving this aspect to the two authorities, said the “Board should not lose sight that the exercise is being carried out to expedite the registration of the workers and there should be no laxity”.