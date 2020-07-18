STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurugram-based furniture brand Mohh launches work-from-home tables called 'Workasa'

Given the work from home scenario, a comfortable and compact workstation is a must.

Examples from Mohh’s Workasa collection Piatta Table

By Express News Service

Given the work from home scenario, a comfortable and compact workstation is a must. Mohh, a Gurugram-based modern and contemporary furniture brand, has recognised this need and launched a line of work-fromhome tables called Workasa. The range caters to different audiences. Ascent Table can be used both ways; for people who like to stand or sit while working.

On lifting the right table top tray, which is equipped with a hydraulic hinge, it becomes a standing table top. Metal legs, a wooden table top and ample storage are other design perks. Similar is the concept behind the Selva Table, which also has a dedicated space for phone/notepad placement. Commenting on the collection, Mohh’s founder Pritika Singh says, “These modern and modular designs are useful for people of all age groups as they adapt to a new working and studying culture.” The Calo Table is a spacesaving, sturdy and easy-tocollapse wall-mounted table available in three versatile shapes.

The wooden top is laminated and fitted with a smooth hinge that makes it possible to open and close the table top as per your convenience. Ideated to bring greenery indoors, the Vimini Table offers side storage to add plants, books, etc.

The powder-coated metal legs with wicker lend an elegant finish to the acacia wooden table top. The Piatta Table, suited for working and dining, has metal legs inspired by the elegance of a butterfly’s wings. Its wooden top has a flatpack design for easy assembling and collapsing.

