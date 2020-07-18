National Association of Blind in Delhi left cash-strapped amid COVID-19  pandemic

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stuck in government apathy amid Covid-19 pandemic, one of the pioneering institutes in the welfare of People with Disabilities (PwD), the National Association of Blind (NAB), is facing a bleak future. The association has been facing a cash crunch and has appealed to the Prime Minister for help.

According to the management of the almost 40-year-old not-for-profit organisation, its financial condition is currently in the red.

While NAB is providing for almost 300 children in various ways free-of-cost, the staffers salaries have been slashed by half since lookdown began. Some staffers are now even being laid off. It said while donations have dried up, the grant-in-aid supposed to be provided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice is long overdue. “The NAB is a not-for-profit organisation.

We depend on donations and government aid. But since the pandemic, many companies engaged in CSR activities and other donations have completely stopped such initiatives. We cannot survive for more than two months if the current situation perisits,” said Prashant Ranjan Verma, General Secretary, NAB.

He said around `1 crore under grant-in-aid is pending with the Ministry of Social Justice for the last three years. He has written to the minister, Thaawarchand Gehlot, but there has been no response. On May 22, Verma sent a letter requesting financial help. “I submitted my letter under the grievance redress system on the PMO website. A few days later a government official visited the campus and collected necessary information, but things have not moved forward,” he said.

The non-proft organisation requires at least `5 crore per annum to support schooling for 250 blind children and 115 others with similar disabilities. A digital library provides free subscription for the blind across the country. “We have also approached our local MP, Meenakshi Lekhi, for financial support. If the Union government releases the grant-in-aid, we would be able to function for six months more months,” said Verma.

