STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

National Association of Blind in Delhi left cash-strapped amid COVID-19  pandemic

While NAB is providing for almost 300 children in various ways free-of-cost, the staffers salaries have been slashed by half since lookdown began.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Braille, Blind reading

For representational purposes

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stuck in government apathy amid Covid-19 pandemic, one of the pioneering institutes in the welfare of People with Disabilities (PwD), the National Association of Blind (NAB), is facing a bleak future. The association has been facing a cash crunch and has appealed to the Prime Minister for help. 
According to the management of the almost 40-year-old not-for-profit organisation, its financial condition is currently in the red. 

According to the management, the
finances of the not-for-profit organisation
which is almost 40-year-old, is
currently in the red  | express

While NAB is providing for almost 300 children in various ways free-of-cost, the staffers salaries have been slashed by half since lookdown began. Some staffers are now even being laid off. It said while donations have dried up, the grant-in-aid supposed to be provided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice is long overdue. “The NAB is a not-for-profit organisation.

We depend on donations and government aid. But since the pandemic, many companies engaged in CSR activities and other donations have completely stopped such initiatives. We cannot survive for more than two months if the current situation perisits,” said Prashant Ranjan Verma, General Secretary, NAB. 

He said around `1 crore under grant-in-aid is pending with the Ministry of Social Justice for the last three years. He has written to the minister, Thaawarchand Gehlot, but there has been no response. On May 22, Verma sent a letter requesting financial help. “I submitted my letter under the grievance redress system on the PMO website. A few days later a government official visited the campus and collected necessary information, but things have not moved forward,” he said. 

The non-proft organisation requires at least `5 crore per annum to support schooling for 250 blind children and 115 others with similar disabilities. A digital library provides free subscription for the blind across the country. “We have also approached our local MP, Meenakshi Lekhi, for financial support. If the Union government releases the grant-in-aid, we would be able to function for six months more months,” said Verma.

L5 crore per annum required 
NAB requires at least I5 crore per annum to support schooling for 250 blind children and 115 others with similar disabilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Association of Blind visually impaired institution cashless coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp