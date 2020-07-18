STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Delhi Leela Palace's 5-star culinary recipes at your doorstep

Another one bites the dust, er, dining table. While five-star hotels in the Capital remain shut, thae tastes, smells and sights of their restaurant meals continue to waft through our memories.

A few staples on The Leela Palace new delivery menu; Dal Makhni;

By Express News Service

Another one bites the dust, er, dining table. While five-star hotels in the Capital remain shut, thae tastes, smells and sights of their restaurant meals continue to waft through our memories. That’s why several leading hotel chains have started delivering their culinary expertise to the homes of patrons. Among the new entrants is the Leela Palace, New Delhi, which is serving out a curated selection of some of its most beloved dishes to be delivered hot from the kitchens to its clients homes.

Subz Biryani

As the world is adapting the new normal, the Leela Palace steps up to deliver their culinary creations at doorstep. Indulge in the meticulously crafted delicacies with close friends and family in the comfortable settings of your home as they introduce exclusive food delivery services that let you feast and brighten your dining experience.

A special menu has been crafted by the hotel’s master chefs to bring you the delectable offerings from the iconic dining destination in the city, delivered absolutely fresh and just the way you like it. In an endeavour to curate unmatched dining experiences the orders will be delivered by the team’s expert team members packed and delivered with utmost safety guided by the advanced protocols established under #LeelaSuraksha; a new comprehensive safety program that ensures the best hygienic practices to protect those dining in.

In their homes, we mean. Relish the luxury in-privacy as you enjoy from a range of delicacies from the restaurant Qube specialties, fresh grills, authentic Indian, selections from Asian cuisine and a lot more. While all orders will be made and delivered on a prepaid basis, the hotel is also offering a 10 per cent discount on takeaway orders. So dig in.

Safety measures
The orders are packed and delivered following advanced protocols of #LeelaSuraksha; a new safety program that ensures the best hygienic practices to protect those dining in.

