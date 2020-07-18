STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reopening of registration of CM’s welfare scheme for lawyers sought by Delhi High Court

The court, which was holding the hearing through video conferencing, listed the matter for further proceedings of  August 28.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to consider reopening registration for lawyers for two-weeks, who are voters in the national capital and could not sign up for the Rs 50 crore Chief Minister’s Advocates Welfare Scheme which includes medical and life insurance cover.

The court asked the Delhi government to complete the process of receiving financial bids by insurance companies and award the contract to the successful bidder so that the firm can start issuing policy to those who have registered for the scheme.

The premium of those insurance policies will be paid by the Delhi government, it noted, adding that “there is no need to delay the process for lawyers who have already registered under the scheme”. Justice Prathiba M Singh was informed by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Delhi government, that he be given some time to look into the issue as to whether the benefit of the scheme can be extended to NCR lawyers and he will hold discussion with all the stakeholders to try to resolve the issue.

Regarding the issue of including NCR-based lawyers in the welfare scheme, the court said that if a decision is not taken till the next date, it will hear the submission in this regard and pass an appropriate order. The court, which was holding the hearing through video conferencing, listed the matter for further proceedings of  August 28.

