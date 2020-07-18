STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Riots cases: Baijal asks Kejriwal to decide on Delhi Police's request for lawyers in 7 days

Baijal, in his letter to Kejriwal, said that acting Home Minister Manish Sisodia did not agree to the Delhi Police proposal despite the force providing detailed justification for it.

Published: 18th July 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citing difference of opinion with the AAP dispensation, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to decide within a week on the Delhi Police's proposal to appoint six senior advocates for arguing on its behalf in cases related to riots and anti-CAA protests.

Baijal, in his letter to Kejriwal, said that acting Home Minister Manish Sisodia did not agree to the Delhi Police proposal despite the force providing detailed justification for it.

The Delhi Police has proposed to appoint six senior advocates to argue on its behalf in 85 cases of riots in Northeast Delhi and assign 24 cases of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to special public prosecutors, sources said.

The lieutenant governor said that he had called the file pertaining to the matter for perusal on July 14 under Rule of 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR), the sources said.

Baijal said that he had requested the home minister to reconsider his decision and agree to the proposal of the Delhi Police.

Sources said that there was a meeting between Baijal and Sisodia through video conference on Friday to settle the difference of opinion, but the matter could not be resolved.

"Since the difference of opinion still persists, I would request the chief minister to expeditiously refer the matter to the Council of Ministers under Rule 49 of TBR of GNCTD, 1992 with Section 45 (c) of the Government of NCT Act, 1991.

"In view of urgency and sensitivity of matter, it is requested that the decision of Cabinet be communicated expeditiously, preferably within a week," a source quoted Baijal as having said in the letter.

Sources also said that if the Delhi Cabinet doesn't agree with the Delhi Police's request, the L-G will have an option to invoke his special powers under the provisions of Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution.

The first round of confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the L-G's office had emerged in June over the appointment of 11 special public prosecutors to argue cases pertaining to the communal riots in northeast Delhi in February.

When the Delhi government had rejected the police's request on the issue, the L-G had invoked the power under Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Baijal Arvind kejriwal Delhi riots
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp