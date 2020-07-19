STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Several areas in Delhi inundated after heavy rains, man dies after vehicle gets submerged in water

Jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

Published: 19th July 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi Sunday

A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

The heavy rains also resulted in waterlogging at Minto Bridge took the life of a 60-year-old on Sunday. The 60-year-old man was driving a Tata Ace allegedly died of died due to drowning after his vehicle got stuck in the waterlogged underpass. 

The deceased has been identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand used to drive vehicle to transport goods on hire basis.

As per officials, the deceased was driving from New Delhi Railway Station towards Connaught Place this morning. The Minto Bridge was waterlogged because of overnight rains. 

"He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through water logged underpass, but couldn't succeed. He, it seems, died of drowning. No external injury marks on the person. Inquest Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are underway," said a senior police official. 

The vehicle he was driving was owned by his cousin Pritam. He used to stay near Taxi Stand, Shankar Market. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

In another incident, due to heavy waterlogging at Minto Bridge, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus and two auto-rickshaws also got stuck in the heavy downpour on Sunday morning.

The Fire officials, fighters, rushed to the spot on time and rescued the bus driver, conductor and an auto driver. 

Further, about seven slums near ITO intersection caved in the heavy rain. "The slums were kaccha clusters constructed separately on roadside by the labourers working in the nearby construction sites. No casualty reported, the dwellers were safely rescued," said senior Delhi police official. 

Meanwhile, as complaints were raised on Twitter over which department (PWD or MCD) the road come under, Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, "This year all agency, be it Delhi Government or MCD is working and deployed in Corona duty. There are many obstacles faced due to Covid. The time is not to blame each other. We need to work together. And wherever there is a waterlogging, the water will be pumped out soon. "

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am.

Ridge, Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 86 mm, 81.2 mm, 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm rainfall, respectively, it said.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm moderate, and above 64.5 mm heavy, according to the IMD.

Residents shared on social media videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

The Youth Congress also shared a video of their inundated Raisina Road office.

The rains also led to power outages in some areas.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India.

It had said the "entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20".

Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Delhi, the rains had remained subdued so far.

The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains, which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

(With Agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi rains Delhi Floods Minto bridge
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp