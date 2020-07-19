Several areas in Delhi inundated after heavy rains, man dies after vehicle gets submerged in water

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

The heavy rains also resulted in waterlogging at Minto Bridge took the life of a 60-year-old on Sunday. The 60-year-old man was driving a Tata Ace allegedly died of died due to drowning after his vehicle got stuck in the waterlogged underpass.

The deceased has been identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand used to drive vehicle to transport goods on hire basis.

As per officials, the deceased was driving from New Delhi Railway Station towards Connaught Place this morning. The Minto Bridge was waterlogged because of overnight rains.

"He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through water logged underpass, but couldn't succeed. He, it seems, died of drowning. No external injury marks on the person. Inquest Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are underway," said a senior police official.

The vehicle he was driving was owned by his cousin Pritam. He used to stay near Taxi Stand, Shankar Market. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In another incident, due to heavy waterlogging at Minto Bridge, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus and two auto-rickshaws also got stuck in the heavy downpour on Sunday morning.

Water logging at #MintoBridge due to heavy rain in New Delhi.

Express video | @Shekharyadav02.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/gL4fdG2CcH — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 19, 2020

The Fire officials, fighters, rushed to the spot on time and rescued the bus driver, conductor and an auto driver.

Further, about seven slums near ITO intersection caved in the heavy rain. "The slums were kaccha clusters constructed separately on roadside by the labourers working in the nearby construction sites. No casualty reported, the dwellers were safely rescued," said senior Delhi police official.

Meanwhile, as complaints were raised on Twitter over which department (PWD or MCD) the road come under, Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, "This year all agency, be it Delhi Government or MCD is working and deployed in Corona duty. There are many obstacles faced due to Covid. The time is not to blame each other. We need to work together. And wherever there is a waterlogging, the water will be pumped out soon. "

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am.

Ridge, Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 86 mm, 81.2 mm, 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm rainfall, respectively, it said.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm moderate, and above 64.5 mm heavy, according to the IMD.

Residents shared on social media videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

#WATCH Delhi: A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO today following heavy rainfall. No one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IwS5X08nps — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The Youth Congress also shared a video of their inundated Raisina Road office.

The rains also led to power outages in some areas.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India.

It had said the "entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20".

Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Delhi, the rains had remained subdued so far.

A driver was trying to take his vehicle out of waterlogged patch of road, leading to his death. There're many agencies like MCD, PWD&Jal Board to deal with waterlogging, making it difficult to ascertain who is responsible for waterlogging at a particular place: Sanjay Singh, AAP https://t.co/PXxsJnVCGx pic.twitter.com/p29X7OUYUx — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains, which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

(With Agency inputs)