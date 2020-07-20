Centre should accept community spread of COVID-19, ramp-up testing: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that the Centre needs to accept that community spread of coronavirus is happening in the country and follow Delhi’s lead in containing the virus by ramping-up testing.

The Rajya Sabha MP said people are not realising that community spread is underway and hence contracting the virus. “(If) you are not able to find information on the source of the infection so that is community spread,” he said at a press briefing.

“The Centre needs to accept that community spread is taking place and ramp-up testing on a large scale and more testing kits must be made available. They must replicate what the Delhi government did,” Singh said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP general-secretary Rajesh Bhatia said that the AAP is “running away” from its responsibilities.



“A man died due to waterlogging in the city on Sunday. When we questioned them, they said the Kejriwal government was busy handling coronavirus, so it could not pay attention to desilting of drains. Now, they are saying there is community spread, if it is so what were they doing to stop it. The thing is Covid situation had gone out of Delhi government’s hands and was brought under control by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Bhatia said.

Singh said that the onset of community spread of the virus would require testing to be done on a large scale.“In terms of testing if you compare, India is far behind. In the US, 1,47,000 tests are conducted per million while in Russia over 1 lakh tests are done per million,” he said.

“In India, just 9,000-10,000 tests per million are being conducted. It means enough tests are not being conducted and the country is being run on the formula of ‘no testing-no cases and no FIR-no crime’.

(With PTI inputs)