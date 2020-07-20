STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre should accept community spread of COVID-19, ramp-up testing: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The Rajya Sabha MP said that people are not realising that the community spread is underway and hence contracting the virus.

Published: 20th July 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that the Centre needs to accept that community spread of coronavirus is happening in the country and follow Delhi’s lead in containing the virus by ramping-up testing.

The Rajya Sabha MP said people are not realising that community spread is underway and hence contracting the virus. “(If) you are not able to find information on the source of the infection so that is community spread,” he said at a press briefing.

“The Centre needs to accept that community spread is taking place and ramp-up testing on a large scale and more testing kits must be made available. They must replicate what the Delhi government did,” Singh said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP general-secretary Rajesh Bhatia said that the AAP is “running away” from its responsibilities.

“A man died due to waterlogging in the city on Sunday. When we questioned them, they said the Kejriwal government was busy handling coronavirus, so it could not pay attention to desilting of drains. Now, they are saying there is community spread, if it is so what were they doing to stop it. The thing is Covid situation had gone out of Delhi government’s hands and was brought under control by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Bhatia said.

Singh said that the onset of community spread of the virus would require testing to be done on a large scale.“In terms of testing if you compare, India is far behind. In the US, 1,47,000 tests are conducted per million while in Russia over 1 lakh tests are done per million,” he said.

“In India, just 9,000-10,000 tests per million are being conducted. It means enough tests are not being conducted and the country is being run on the formula of ‘no testing-no cases and no FIR-no crime’.         

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjay Singh aap COVID19 Coronavirus COVID community spreading
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp