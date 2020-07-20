STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court asks Facebook, Twitter to take down posts 'defaming' suspended IAS officer

The court also issued summons to the woman, social media giants Google, Facebook and Twitter Plaint in the suit and listed the matter for further hearing on August 31.

The plaint claimed that the man gave her the money with the sole intention of bailing out a friend in trouble. ( Photo | AP )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed US-based Google LLC, Facebook and Twitter to take down or disable certain objectionable posts and tweets on their platforms, which level allegations against a suspended civil servant by a woman. The court has also restrained the woman from publishing or disseminating any news relating to the man in any manner on any website/ newspaper/ TV channels including YouTube/ Facebook/ Instagram till further orders.

The court also issued summons to the woman, social media giants Google, Facebook and Twitter Plaint in the suit and listed the matter for further hearing on August 31. The suspended IAS officer, in his plaint, has sought damages from the woman for defaming him, besides permanent injunction.

According to the man, he came in contact with the woman, who was already married, through Facebook in 2017 and thereafter, she sent him a number of friend requests which he finally accepted. At her instance, he met her at a hotel where he was staying and alleged that since February 2018, she started asking money from him.

The plaint claimed that the man gave her the money with the sole intention of bailing out a friend in trouble. However, the woman used verbal abuse, physical assault and threatened to commit suicide, the plaint claimed. It alleged that the woman also demanded Rs 20 crore, asked him to buy a flat in Delhi  among other demands. The man said the woman has filed a complaint with the Crime against Women Cell and National Human Rights Commission which were all investigated into and nothing was found against him.
                      

