Delhi rains: AAP and BJP engage in blame game over flooding due to incessant rains

Slamming the chief minister, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a tweet said that it is just the beginning of monsoon and asked the AAP dispensation to take concrete steps.

Police personnel near the body of a tempo driver who died due to drowning of his vehicle at the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass following incessant rains in New Delhi

Police personnel near the body of a tempo driver who died due to drowning of his vehicle at the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass following incessant rains in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A blame-game erupted on Sunday between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass. North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) mayor Jai Prakash blamed the Delhi Government and its PWD for poor management of road drains and also inspected the affected area on Sunday morning. 

He also accused the PWD of not desilting the drains in their jurisdiction, which is he said was the main reason for waterlogging.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reacting to his comment requested the BJP to work together and not indulge in a blame game. 

“Instead of pointing out shortcomings or faults of other departments it is time to work together,” he said. He also added that the slum dwellers whose houses collapsed will be compensated by the government.

ALSO READ | Unsilted PWD drains led to floods, claim Delhi civic bodies

Slamming the chief minister, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a tweet said that it is just the beginning of monsoon and asked the AAP dispensation to take concrete steps as soon as possible to prevent waterlogging.

However, CM Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted that the Delhi government was already taking steps to resolve the issue. “This year, all agencies, be it Delhi government or MCD (civic body), were busy in the prevention of Covid-19... Wherever there is waterlogging, we will try to pump out the water immediately.” 

AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar and DJB Vice-Chairperson Raghav Chadha said that waterlogging problem has always been a huge issue but that after the AAP government came to power, the situation has changed drastically. 

“I want to request all the BJP leaders to stay away from playing politics on this matter. CM Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the matter, discussed with the engineers and now there is no water-logging anymore in Minto Bridge area,” he said.

