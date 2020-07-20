STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | 10 houses collapse in Delhi's Anna Nagar after heavy rains

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received about a house collapse around 8 am. As heavy rains started lashing the area on Saturday night, some of the people started vacating their houses

Published: 20th July 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

The drain started overflowing in the morning and swept away the houses, trees and shops in the area. There were no reports of any casualty in the area.

The drain started overflowing in the morning and swept away the houses, trees and shops in the area. There were no reports of any casualty in the area.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several residents of a slum area in Anna Nagar were displaced as over 10 houses collapsed following heavy rains that lashed the national capital on Sunday morning.

The colony is located behind the under-construction WHO headquarters in ITO and is next to a drain.

Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force teams rushed to the spot.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received about a house collapse around 8 am. As heavy rains started lashing the area on Saturday night, some of the people started vacating their houses.

The drain started overflowing in the morning and swept away the houses, trees and shops in the area. There were no reports of any casualty in the area.

Jyoti, a resident of the area, said, "It is difficult to say how many people have been affected by the rains. We are currently staying in a tent erected by authorities. Our house developed cracks and officials asked us to shift due to safety reasons. Our belongings, household items have been swept away."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday evening said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation of waterlogging in parts of the city and appropriate steps will be taken to cover the losses incurred to people due to heavy rains.

"The situation is being constantly monitored and we are in touch with our engineers and taking the report," Sisodia told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi house collapse Delhi heavy rainfall
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp