AAP blames MCDs, BJP national office for waterlogging situation in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after facing criticism for the waterlogging situation in the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board and the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday pinned the blame on BJP-ruled civic bodies and its national headquarters building.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is also the vice-chairman of DJB, said the entire responsibility of de-silting stormwater drains is with the BJP ruled three municipal bodies.

“The water logging situation that we saw was very tragic, we are doing all that we can but BJP is busy in scoring political points. BJP ruled MCD is solely responsible for the cleaning of stormwater drains, DJB is doing de-silting of the sewer lines that fall in our jurisdiction but the problem is MCD, which is not doing its duty,” said MLA from Rajinder Nagar.

ALSO READ | Four deaths, chaos and traffic snarls: This was Delhi after first spell of monsoon showers on Sunday

He also said that the dramatic scenes at Anna Nagar, where several house caved in due to heavy water flow, was because the houses were situated on a mismanaged drain under the South MCD.

“It is very important that MCD and government both should work together in de-silting of drains. Our schedule is ready, due to cronavirus things were delayed a bit for few days. The Minto road situation was because of blockage in stormwater drains. BJP is running away from the truth,” he added.

​ALSO READ | Persistent shortcomings behind yearly waterlogging in the capital

Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, who just joined office after fully recovering from the coronavirus, blamed the BJP national office responsible for the water logging near the Minto Bridge.

“The situation at Minto Bridge was because of BJP headquarters situated nearby. I am getting this investigated, but I am 100 per cent sure that they have blocked a drain which caused the problem” said Jain.

After the first spell of heavy monsoon showers, many places in Delhi were waterclogged and atleast four people lost lives on account of rains including who died of drowing under the Minto Bridge.