STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP blames MCDs, BJP national office for waterlogging situation in Delhi

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is also the vice-chairman of DJB, said the entire responsibility of de-silting stormwater drains is with the BJP ruled three municipal bodies.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Rains

A view of the site of a house collapse due to monsoon rain at Anna Nagar slum in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after facing criticism for the waterlogging situation in the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board and the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday pinned the blame on BJP-ruled civic bodies and its national headquarters building.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is also the vice-chairman of DJB, said the entire responsibility of de-silting stormwater drains is with the BJP ruled three municipal bodies.

“The water logging situation that we saw was very tragic, we are doing all that we can but BJP is busy in scoring political points. BJP ruled MCD is solely responsible for the cleaning of stormwater drains, DJB is doing de-silting of the sewer lines that fall in our jurisdiction but the problem is MCD, which is not doing its duty,” said MLA from Rajinder Nagar.

ALSO READ | Four deaths, chaos and traffic snarls: This was Delhi after first spell of monsoon showers on Sunday

He also said that the dramatic scenes at Anna Nagar, where several house caved in due to heavy water flow, was because the houses were situated on a mismanaged drain under the South MCD.

“It is very important that MCD and government both should work together in de-silting of drains. Our schedule is ready, due to cronavirus things were delayed a bit for few days. The Minto road situation was because of blockage in stormwater drains. BJP is running away from the truth,” he added.

​ALSO READ | Persistent shortcomings behind yearly waterlogging in the capital

Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, who just joined office after fully recovering from the coronavirus, blamed the BJP national office responsible for the water logging near the Minto Bridge.

“The situation at Minto Bridge was because of BJP headquarters situated nearby. I am getting this investigated, but I am 100 per cent sure that they have blocked a drain which caused the problem” said Jain.

After the first spell of heavy monsoon showers, many places in Delhi were waterclogged and atleast four people lost lives on account of rains including who died of drowing under the Minto Bridge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Rains AAP Raghav Chadha
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp