Damaged in rains, Delhi Waqf Board to seek ASI help to repair Masjid Mubarak Begum

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) may take help of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out conservation of the damaged dome of Masjid Mubarak Begum, located in the Walled city near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station.

The bulbous dome of the almost 200-year-old mosque had come crashing down in the rains that lashed the national capital on Sunday.

The decision to approach ASI was taken after an inspection of the site by a team of the board which also included engineers.

“We will write to the ASI to seek assistance as the DWB has no expertise in restoration of heritage structures. We will try to initiate joint operation with the ASI. First, we want to remove the debris lying on the terrace or it will further damage the structure. Soon, we will initiate repair work,” said an official of the board.

Mohammed Zahid, who who recites the call to prayer at this mosque, said that the board had promised to clear the site by Tuesday. “The team surveyed the structure and accessed the damage. We are hopeful that they will undertake repair and measures to strengthen the entire structure soon,” he said.

The DWB is the custodian of the historic mosque, which was commissioned by a Brahmin nautch girl known as Mubarak Begum in 1823. The mosque, built of red sandstone and lakhori bricks, is a two-storey structure with shops on the lower floor. The upper floor comprises a courtyard and prayer chamber containing three domed-compartments.

