STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Damaged in rains, Delhi Waqf Board to seek ASI help to repair Masjid Mubarak Begum

The decision to approach ASI was taken after an inspection of the site by a team of the board which also included engineers.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Witnesses claim the masjid’s dome came crashing down around 6.45 am. (Photo | Abu Sufian, EPS)

Witnesses claim the masjid’s dome came crashing down around 6.45 am. (Photo | Abu Sufian, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) may take help of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out conservation of the damaged dome of Masjid Mubarak Begum, located in the Walled city near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station. 

The bulbous dome of the almost 200-year-old mosque had come crashing down in the rains that lashed the national capital on Sunday.

The decision to approach ASI was taken after an inspection of the site by a team of the board which also included engineers.

“We will write to the ASI to seek assistance as the DWB has no expertise in restoration of heritage structures. We will try to initiate joint operation with the ASI. First, we want to remove the debris lying on the terrace or it will further damage the structure. Soon, we will initiate repair work,” said an official of the board.

Mohammed Zahid, who who recites the call to prayer at this mosque, said that the board had promised to clear the site by Tuesday. “The team surveyed the structure and accessed the damage.  We are hopeful that they will undertake repair and measures to strengthen the entire structure soon,” he said.

The DWB is the custodian of the historic mosque, which was commissioned by a Brahmin nautch girl known as Mubarak Begum in 1823. The mosque, built of red sandstone and lakhori bricks, is a two-storey structure with shops on the lower floor. The upper floor comprises a courtyard and prayer chamber containing three domed-compartments.

Mosque built in 1823

The DWB is the custodian of the historic mosque, which was commissioned by a Brahmin nautch girl known as Mubarak Begum in 1823. The mosque is two-storey structure built of red sandstone and lakhori bricks

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi rains aap Masjid Mubarak Begum Delhi Waqf Board archeological survey of India
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp