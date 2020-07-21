STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good news for music lovers, get access to 69,000 podcasts here

By Express News Service

After Acast and Voxnest partnered with JioSaavn to distribute their content in India, Libsyn (Liberated Syndication) has entered the ever-growing music lovers’ market in India. Libsyn has partnered with music streaming app, Gaana, to bring its music and podcast shows to the Indian audiences. You will now get access to over 69,000 global podcasts, including The Dave Ramsey Show, WTF with Marc  Maron, Hardcore History & The Minimalists, among others on Gaana.

Gaana currently hosts shows and podcasts in multiple languages in 21 categories, including comedy, storytelling, devotional, motivational, kids and lifestyle and culture. Libsyn, which began hosting and publishing podcasts in 2004, now serves over 130 million people across the globe every month. It has a wide cross section of global content creators, from rank beginners to seasoned professionals.

“Indian audience is diverse. Shows and podcasts have the potential to be among the most popular mainstream non-music genres in our country owing to this diversity,” says Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal, adding, “We have been investing steadily in this space with our Podcast Originals and have now taken it up a notch with our partnership with Libsyn that would engage our audience with top content from around the world. We endeavour to host the country’s widest and most diverse non-music library by March 2022.”  

Happy to be able to make their way into playlists of millions of Indian podcast-lovers, Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations, Libsyn says, “Over 150 million Gaana users can now have access to our catalogue directly. We look forward to serving them the latest content hosted on our platform.”

