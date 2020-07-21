STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of accused who is clearly visible in CCTV footage

Special PP Jitender Jain during arguments strongly opposed the bail plea of accused and submitted that the accused Harinder Rawat was part of the mob involved in vandalism, looting.

Delhi Riots

Northeast Delhi saw violent clashes over CAA in February. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special court of Karkardooma district court has decided to dismiss the bail plea of an accused who is clearly visible in the CCTV footage taking an active part in the north-east Delhi violence in which several houses and shops were vandalised.

Additional Session Judge Vinod Yadav on Monday decided to reject the bail plea of Harinder Rawat, an accused who was the active part of the violent mob which had vandalised, looted and put on fire more than 10 houses and shops in the area. The shop of the complainant was also looted and put on fire.

ASJ Vinod Yadav observed that "I have given thoughtful consideration to the arguments advanced at the bar. In my considered opinion, the role of the applicant is different from the role of co-accused. The applicant is considering the facts and circumstances of the case, I do not find it to be a fit case for grant of bail."

Advocate Arjun Singh, appearing for accused argued that he has been in judicial custody since April 17, 2020. He does not have any previous involvement in his name and no recovery from him has been effected in this matter.

The residence of the applicant is in the same vicinity. When the violence was taking place, the applicant had come out of his house and was merely standing at the scene of occurrence but he had not participated in the violence. It is further argued that the wife of the applicant is pregnant and there is no other male member in the family to take care of her.

Whereas, Special PP Jitender Jain during arguments strongly opposed the bail plea of accused and submitted that the accused Harinder Rawat was part of the mob which had vandalised, looted and put on firehouses/shops in the area in question.

The shop of the complainant Farukh Ali was also looted and put on fire. The complainant Farukh Ali has clearly identified the applicant to be part of the mob. The applicant has also been identified by Constable Amit who was on patrolling duty at that time. It was further stated that the applicant is being seen categorically in the CCTV footage taking an active part in the violence. 

