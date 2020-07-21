Plea to record statement of rescued children via video conference in Delhi court
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Delhi government and police, seeking their stand on the plea moved by an NGO.
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court sought the response of the AAP government and police on Monday on a plea seeking directions to them to record the statements of rescued children via video-conference, instead of taking them to court during the Covid pandemic.
The petition also seeks that COVID-19 testing of such children be done at the child care institutions or homes where they are lodged or at the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), instead of transporting them to government hospitals for the same.
