9,000 teachers paid till March, 5,406 on COVID-19 duty got dues till April: NDMC tells Delhi HC

Noting the submission of MCD that salaries of the remaining teachers for April would be released by the end of July, the court said this would still leave the months of May and June.

Govt officials said rest will be paid in two tranches at end of August & September (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) on Tuesday that it has paid salaries to all 9,000 teachers engaged by till March and 5,406 of them, who are put on Covid-19 duty, have been given their dues for April.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed the Delhi government and the MCD to file fresh status reports by July 31, giving the updated status of release of funds or salaries in respect of the teachers employed by the civic body in its schools.

The court, which was conducting the hearing through video conferencing, listed the matter for further hearing on August 5.

The MCD blamed the Delhi government for not releasing Grant-In-Aid to the civic body due to which it is unable to pay the salaries of its employees.

The government, in its status report, said that the Grant-In-Aid payable by the government to the MCD for release of salaries to its teachers was Rs 47 crore for the first quarter, that is, from April to June and it has been released in three monthly tranches.

As for the Grant-In-Aid required to be released by the government for the second quarter (July to September), Delhi government standing counsel Avnish Ahlawat said that the payment of Rs 49.17 crores for July will be released by the end of this month, and the remaining tranches at the end of August and September.

(With agency inputs)

