Another spell of heavy rain in Delhi, same old story of waterlogging and traffic jams

Motorists travelling towards Noida, Mayur Vihar, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin and other places had a harrowing time.

Waterlogging due to heavy rain near Indraprastha Metro Station in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tuesday's heavy rains again exposed claims of Delhi’s civic agencies as major city roads were clogged, leading to long traffic snarls in parts of central, east and south-east Delhi.

Motorists travelling towards Noida, Mayur Vihar, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin and other places had a harrowing time.

The carriageway of Bhairon Road leading to Mathura Road caved in, blocking the traffic movement to east and southeast Delhi. Heavy water-logging on Ring Road at ITO intersection, due to the ongoing construction of the WHO building, disrupted the traffic movement.

The Sarai Kale Khan-Indraprastha flyover stretch was closed. Delhi Traffic Police said the traffic was diverted after the carriageway at Bhairon Road caved in.

“The traffic coming from Akshardham towards Sarai Kale Khan was diverted towards Barapulla, while the traffic coming from Ashram side towards Akshardham was diverted to Pushta Road, Geeta Colony flyover,” said a traffic police officer.

The traffic police advised motorists coming from Ashram side to take DND Mayur Vihar, Noida Link Road.

“No vehicle is being allowed towards ITO from Nizamuddin Khatta. Traffic is likely to remain heavy around Sarai Kale Khan which is being regulated,” an official said.

The Minto Road underpass was again waterlogged, forcing closure of road and diversion towards the Ranjit Singh flyover.

Harassed commuters took to social media to complain about water-logging and traffic jams.

“This is a never ending issue in Delhi. Usually, it takes me 25 minutes to reach Ghaziabad from Mandi House. But today, it took me 1.30 hours to reach my place as traffic movement towards Akshardham was diverted,” said Mukesh Singh, a government employee.

The PWD said water-logging was due to small drains, which should be de-silted and maintained by MCDs. Caveins also affected vehicular movement, especially at Ring Road, Pragati Maidan and Ashram Chowk.

