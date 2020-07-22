STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir upset over leak of names of probables for BJP district president posts

A leader was scolded by his senior for not recommending names of his choice to the observers appointed for preparing the list of probables.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:01 AM

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The complaints about lack of ‘confidentiality’ in the opinion-gathering exercise, initiated for shortlisting names for district president posts, have raised eyebrows of some leaders in the upper echelons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

Senior party functionaries, aware of the development, said the names suggested by the responders during feedback gathering meetings for the district-level posts are being deliberately leaked to a group with a “vested interest”.

Upset with the attempts made to ‘sabotage’ the sanctity of the process put in place by the central leadership, east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir may take up the issue at the core committee meeting, said a top BJP leader in Delhi.

“A leader was scolded by his senior for not recommending names of his choice to the observers appointed for preparing the list of probables.

"This act has surprised many. If secrecy is not maintained, it defeats the very purpose and objective of the whole exercise. When the matter was brought to Gambhir’s notice, he was annoyed,” the leader added.

The two central observers are supervising the formation of the new teams. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, however, said he had received no complaints in this regard.

“The observers had submitted their feedback and names suggested by district-level workers, incumbent and former councillors and MLAs, but I haven’t come across any complaints,” he said.

According to a former Delhi BJP president, an MLA had also made attempts to manipulate the exercise.

Another senior office-bearer of the state unit said the name of a suspended party leader was added to the list of responders in the eleventh hour.

