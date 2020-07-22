Journalist's murder raises questions about law and order: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the attack on and subsequent death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi raises questions about law and order. He said that those behind the crime must be severely punished.

"The incident of journalist Vikram Joshi being killed for protesting against the harassment of his niece by miscreants raises questions about law and order. His killers must be severely punished," Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

A number of leaders have slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident.

"Journalist Vikram Jashi was killed after he protested against harassment against his niece My condolence to the family. They promised Ram Raj, but gave Goondaraj," Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier in the day.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking."

The journalist who was shot at earlier passed away on Wednesday morning. Recently he had filed a case in the Vijay Nagar Police station in Ghaziabad, alleging that his niece was being harassed by miscreants.

The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh assistance for the deceased's family. The police have arrested nine accused in the case.