STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Media bodies demand judicial probe into attack on Ghaziabad journalist Vikram Joshi

The Press Association and the Indian Women's Press Corps demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government bring to book all the culprits in the attack on Joshi.

Published: 22nd July 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi

Slain Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Media bodies on Wednesday condemned the attack on Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment, and demanded a judicial probe into it as well as other incidents of assault on scribes in Uttar Pradesh.

Observing that attack on journalists, especially in Uttar Pradesh, has been increasing in the recent times, the Press Association and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government bring to book all the culprits in the attack on Joshi as well as in other assault on scribes in the state.

Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital early on Wednesday. He had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was shot around 10:30 pm on Monday near his home in Vijay Nagar area, according to officials.

ALSO READ| Ghaziabad journalist murder: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands strict punishment for culprits

The Press Association and the IWPC condemned the "dastardly attack" on Joshi. "We observe that attack on journalists, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is increasing in recent times. At the same time, no concrete action has been taken by the state government in many of the cases," the Press Association and IWPC said in a joint statement.

"We demand that all the culprits in this case as well as in previous cases must be brought to book by launching a 'special operation' by the state government," they said. The two media bodies also demanded adequate financial help for the bereaved family of Joshi.

More importantly, considering the past record of murderous attacks on the next of kin of the victims in Uttar Pradesh, the state government must provide adequate security to the members of Joshi's family, the statement said.

They said that there also should be a high-level judicial inquiry into this incident and past incidents of attack on journalists. "We understand that nine accused have been arrested and the station in-charge has been suspended with the initiation of departmental inquiry after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police. But these are not enough to bring out the truths and bring the culprits to book," the Press Association and IWPC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikram Joshi Ghaziabad journalist attack Indian Womens Press Corps Press Association
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp