‘Riots accused didn’t see stupidity of propaganda to avenge Muslims’: Delhi court

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak said there was no doubt about it that prima-facie case for the commission of the offence, as alleged, did exist.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There was a well-hatched conspiracy in the murder of a local youth during the north-east Delhi riots as to take revenge from the Muslims, the accused, who failed to perceive the “bottomless stupidity” of the propaganda, created a WhatsApp group as “saviours” of their community, a Delhi court has observed.

The court made these observations while taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against 11 persons in the case of the alleged murder of Aamir Khan whose body was found in a nearby drain in the Gokulpuri area.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak said there was no doubt about it that prima-facie case for the commission of the offence, as alleged, did exist.

The court will next hear arguments on framing of charges against the accused in the case.

The incident took place when those against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ones supporting it clashed in Delhi in February this year.

In its July 20 order, the court further said: “The accused — Lokesh Kumar Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Rishabh Chaudhary, Jatin Sharma, Vivek Panchal and Himanshu Thakur — have committed an offence under sections 302 (murder), 144 (unlawful assembly), 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 395 (dacoity), 396 (dacoity with murder), 427, 432 and 435 (mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi riots Delhi violence
