Delhi rains: Minto bridge underpass submerged again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Minto Road Railway Bridge underpass was again waterlogged and closed for about 40 minutes on Wednesday. On Sunday, a 60-year-old man had died after drowning while trying to manoeuvre his goods carrier vehicle via the waterlogged underpass.

The PWD officials were alert this time and pumped out the water within 20-25 minutes.

The underpass bridge was waterlogged at around 11.00 am in the morning and the traffic movement on the road was closed and diverted towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

Dr S Velmurugan, Senior Principal Scientist and Former Head, Traffic Engineering and Safety Division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) said, “The Minto Road Bridge is very old and is situated on a low lying area. Moreover, the diameter of the entire main road drains in Delhi are small in size. Hence, these drains do not have the capacity to handle heavy rains. The only solution to stop waterlogging in the city is to enlarge the the size of drains.”