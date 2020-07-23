Delhi rains: PWD installs ‘buzzer’ in pump houses to monitor waterlogging

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: In order to keep the pump operators alert and ensure timely straining of waterlogging on main roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) is going to install a buzzer (alarm) in all pump houses.

This alarms will buzz as soon the level of stormwater increases and will alert the operators to drain out the

water on time.

Currently, there are about 600 permanent pump houses across the national capital. The PWD has also set up 300 temporary pumping facilities across the city to monitor waterlogging in low-lying areas, besides the major roads and bridges.

“The underpasses are always vulnerable to waterlogging as they are situated at low altitudes. All such underpasses and bridges do have a permanent pump house, that closely monitors the waterlogging incidents,” said a senior PWD official.

A total number of 119 waterlogging prone zones (vulnerable points) come under the PWD. Officials also added, “First reason for waterlogging is capacity level of the drain. Second, the timely monitoring of drains, which is looked after by the pump operators. However, most of the time, especially during the night the pump operators go to sleep or rest between 2 to 5 am.

"For instance, on Sunday, the rains started in the early morning, and waterlogging happened at many places due to the laxity of pump operators.”

Thus, the buzzers will be installed and then monitored by the engineers, road management teams, and complaint control room of PWD.

Whenever there is a downpour, the alarm will buzz and alert the pump operators to drain out the water, before the water reaches a dangerous level, said the official.

Further, a centralized system will be created where the names, contact and location details of pump operators will be compiled.

The names will be given to the Control room. If the control room gets a complaint, it will directly alert the operators, added the official.

Half of PWD staff on Covid duty

When asked about the blame-game by other departments and delay in de-silting process, a PWD official said, “The de-silting process was delayed but it was completed in May-June. The engineers are closely monitoring road management and waterlogging incidents. Half of our staff at Assistant Engineers (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) level is deployed in Covid-19 duty. Who will monitor the main work then?” One official said, “I am deployed since the last 3 months in Covid duty. Seniors have written to DMs to return our staff but they are not listening. MCD is blaming us but it’s not the time for such cheap tactics.”