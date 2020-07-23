STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Social Justice Ministry plans to launch national helpline for transgenders

As part of running the national helpline, the ministry will be empanelling doctors, counsellors and legal experts who would offer support to callers.

Published: 23rd July 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

In a first at aiming to secure the rights of transgenders in Pakistan two bills were introduced in the National Assembly.

Image for representational purpose only

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to launch a national helpline to cater to the transgender community.

The helpline will offer legal, health, and psychological support to members of the community. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry had launched a temporary helpline to offer psychological support which is likely to function till July 31.  

As part of running the national helpline, the ministry will be empanelling doctors, counsellors and legal experts who would offer support to callers.

“Based on the feedback from organisations working closely with transgender people, there is a need to step up outreach programmes for the community.

The national helpline will be a comprehensive and cost-effective way to reach out to community members... With the pandemic, it is difficult to arrange camps. Conversations on the phone fill that gap,” said a ministry official. 

The helpline will be launched during this year. The ministry is planning to tie up with volunteers and partner organisations to run the helpline. The ministry will have doctors empanelled from across cities so that the scope of the helpline can be expanded beyond offering counselling on phone. 

“In addressing certain kinds of issues, it may be necessary for the professional to meet the person seeking advice. So we would try to empanel doctors from different cities. In required cases, the professional can meet callers. The empanelled doctors would be duly reimbursed,” said the official. 

“With members of the community often facing intimidation, threats, it is necessary that they are made aware of their rights. This is where legal counselling will come handy. The transgender community should also have adequate access to healthcare facilities. A significant number of transgender people continue to face stigma and ostracisation. The helpline will address all these facets,” added the official. 

Funds for necessities 

Recently, 230 organisations appealed to the Global Fund for AIDS, TB & Malaria demanding funds to meet their basic demands like food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment transgenders COVID 19 helpline
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp