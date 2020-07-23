Social Justice Ministry plans to launch national helpline for transgenders

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to launch a national helpline to cater to the transgender community.

The helpline will offer legal, health, and psychological support to members of the community. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry had launched a temporary helpline to offer psychological support which is likely to function till July 31.

As part of running the national helpline, the ministry will be empanelling doctors, counsellors and legal experts who would offer support to callers.

“Based on the feedback from organisations working closely with transgender people, there is a need to step up outreach programmes for the community.

The national helpline will be a comprehensive and cost-effective way to reach out to community members... With the pandemic, it is difficult to arrange camps. Conversations on the phone fill that gap,” said a ministry official.

The helpline will be launched during this year. The ministry is planning to tie up with volunteers and partner organisations to run the helpline. The ministry will have doctors empanelled from across cities so that the scope of the helpline can be expanded beyond offering counselling on phone.

“In addressing certain kinds of issues, it may be necessary for the professional to meet the person seeking advice. So we would try to empanel doctors from different cities. In required cases, the professional can meet callers. The empanelled doctors would be duly reimbursed,” said the official.

“With members of the community often facing intimidation, threats, it is necessary that they are made aware of their rights. This is where legal counselling will come handy. The transgender community should also have adequate access to healthcare facilities. A significant number of transgender people continue to face stigma and ostracisation. The helpline will address all these facets,” added the official.

Funds for necessities

Recently, 230 organisations appealed to the Global Fund for AIDS, TB & Malaria demanding funds to meet their basic demands like food.