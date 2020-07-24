STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Minto Bridge underpass to be monitored 24x7 to prevent waterlogging

A 56-year-old man had died due to drowning while trying to manoeuvre his goods carrier via the waterlogged underpass on July 19.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A DTC bus and a good carrier can been seem submerged under the Minto Road Railway Bridge after heavy rains.

A DTC bus and a good carrier can been seem submerged under the Minto Road Railway Bridge after heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent waterlogging under the Minto Road Railways Bridge after heavy downpour, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government has issued strict directions to the Executive Engineer (EE) and PWD maintenance in-charge for 24/7 monitoring of water level and ensuring proper pumping arrangements. 

A 56-year-old man had died due to drowning while trying to manoeuvre his goods carrier via the waterlogged underpass on Sunday. These special directions for Minto Bridge were issued after the approval of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

If the water level rises above 45cm at any point, the engineers have also been asked to close traffic movement on the stretch with the help of police. 

​“The officials should ensure that no vehicle or person attempts to proceed under the bridge. All traffic shall be stopped as and when the water level rises above 45cm. The EE shall also inform the higher authorities,” said the official. 

An FIR will be registered against any individual or vehicle attempting to proceed despite the barricading and strict action will be taken. 

“The EE shall file an FIR for necessary legal action against the erring commuter/vehicle driver,” added the official.

“Waterlogging under Minto Bridge has become a regular feature during monsoon. To prevent waterlogging on this important road in the heart of the city, PWD has taken various steps. The maintenance in-charge of the area and EE shall ensure regular pumping arrangements and monitor the water level situation round the clock. The concerned engineer should personally ensure that proper pumping arrangements are in place and no waterlogging takes place,” said a PWD office memorandum issued to the circle officer.  

The EE has also been asked to coordinate with the concerned local bodies and the Delhi Police when required. 

“There should be regular coordination at the local level, and the situation should be escalated to the level of Principal Secretary and the Minister of PWD if need be. The EE, civil and electrical, will be personally responsible to ensure timely coordination between the agencies,” said a senior official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Minto Bridge Minto Road Railways Bridge Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp