Minto Bridge underpass to be monitored 24x7 to prevent waterlogging

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent waterlogging under the Minto Road Railways Bridge after heavy downpour, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government has issued strict directions to the Executive Engineer (EE) and PWD maintenance in-charge for 24/7 monitoring of water level and ensuring proper pumping arrangements.

A 56-year-old man had died due to drowning while trying to manoeuvre his goods carrier via the waterlogged underpass on Sunday. These special directions for Minto Bridge were issued after the approval of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

If the water level rises above 45cm at any point, the engineers have also been asked to close traffic movement on the stretch with the help of police.

​“The officials should ensure that no vehicle or person attempts to proceed under the bridge. All traffic shall be stopped as and when the water level rises above 45cm. The EE shall also inform the higher authorities,” said the official.

An FIR will be registered against any individual or vehicle attempting to proceed despite the barricading and strict action will be taken.

“The EE shall file an FIR for necessary legal action against the erring commuter/vehicle driver,” added the official.

“Waterlogging under Minto Bridge has become a regular feature during monsoon. To prevent waterlogging on this important road in the heart of the city, PWD has taken various steps. The maintenance in-charge of the area and EE shall ensure regular pumping arrangements and monitor the water level situation round the clock. The concerned engineer should personally ensure that proper pumping arrangements are in place and no waterlogging takes place,” said a PWD office memorandum issued to the circle officer.

The EE has also been asked to coordinate with the concerned local bodies and the Delhi Police when required.

“There should be regular coordination at the local level, and the situation should be escalated to the level of Principal Secretary and the Minister of PWD if need be. The EE, civil and electrical, will be personally responsible to ensure timely coordination between the agencies,” said a senior official.