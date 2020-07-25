STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court grants bail to Delhi riots accused, says not seen in any CCTV footage

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to Suhel on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. 

The court directed him to install the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app and ensure that his mobile phone was in working condition. It also directed him not to tamper with the evidence or influence any witness in the case and to maintain peace and harmony in the locality. 

The court asked Suhel to appear before it on each and every date of hearing to attend the proceedings. ‘The applicant (Suhel) was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter. He is not seen in any CCTV footage or viral video. The investigating agency has recorded statements of various persons regarding the damage caused to their vehicles and properties, but no person has named or identified the applicant,’ the court said in its order. 

It further said that the identification by the investigating officer (IO) has little significance in the case, particularly when the incident took place on February 24 but he did not report the matter to the police station. Suhel was not even arrested at the spot, the court noted.



(With PTI inputs)

