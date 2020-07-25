COVID-19: 53 Tablighis from three countries allowed to walk free

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday allowed 53 foreigners, arrested for various violations including visa norms while attending the Tablighi Jamaat event during the COVID-19 lockdown, to walk free on payment of fines after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process.

Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal allowed 40 Indonesians, 12 Kyrgyz and One South African to walk free on payment of Rs 5,000 fine each, said advocates appearing for the Jamaat members.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Defence Colony, who was the complainant in the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar and Inspector of Nizamuddin said they have no objection to it.

Till date 908 foreigners have been allowed to walk free on payment of varying fines after they accepted mild charges under plea bargain process and 46 foreign nationals have claimed trial before the court.’

Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment.

The Criminal Procedure of Code allows for plea bargaining in cases where the maximum punishment is 7-year imprisonment; offences don’t affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and the offence is not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

These attendees were charged for attending the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event in the national capital by allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.