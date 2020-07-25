STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Excise department raids cafe in Dwarka for illegally serving liquor, manager held

Manish Sirohi, the manager of the restaurant, was present in the cafe during the raid and was apprehended by the excise team.

Published: 25th July 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The serving of liquor is not allowed in restaurants, clubs, hotels and bars in the national capital ‘Unlock 2.0’.  (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Excise Department raided a cafe on Friday and arrested its manager for illegally serving liquor and violating lockdown rules. The restaurant called Bullet Cafe is situated in Dwarka Sector-7. 

An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC), Excise Act, Epidemic act and Disaster Management Act at Palam Village police station. Manish Sirohi, the manager of the restaurant, was present in the cafe during the raid and was apprehended by the excise team.

The serving of liquor is not allowed in restaurants, clubs, hotels and bars in the national capital ‘Unlock 2.0’. 

“We have recieved information regarding serving of liquor by some of the eating houses, clubs, bars, lounges, commercial establishments and restaurants in the various areas of the capital. On the basis of the information all such areas are being kept under the surveillance,” said Ravi Dhawan, Delhi Excise Commissioner.

A team of South West District headed by SI Pawan Dahiya conducted a raid on the restaurant. The cafe was found serving liquor and hookah to around 40 customers including girls. This is the third case registered against restaurants for illegally serving liquor during in last 10 days, Dhawan added. 

“In view of the repeated information of violations by restaurants, the drive will continue with more intensity,” he said. 

​“Excise dept raided a cafe house in Sec 7 Dwarka where illegal liquor was being served. FIR under IPC, Epidemic act and Disaster management act has been registered. Manager of cafe has been arrested,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Excise Department Bullet Cafe Delhi Police
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp