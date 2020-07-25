Excise department raids cafe in Dwarka for illegally serving liquor, manager held

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Excise Department raided a cafe on Friday and arrested its manager for illegally serving liquor and violating lockdown rules. The restaurant called Bullet Cafe is situated in Dwarka Sector-7.

An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC), Excise Act, Epidemic act and Disaster Management Act at Palam Village police station. Manish Sirohi, the manager of the restaurant, was present in the cafe during the raid and was apprehended by the excise team.

The serving of liquor is not allowed in restaurants, clubs, hotels and bars in the national capital ‘Unlock 2.0’.

“We have recieved information regarding serving of liquor by some of the eating houses, clubs, bars, lounges, commercial establishments and restaurants in the various areas of the capital. On the basis of the information all such areas are being kept under the surveillance,” said Ravi Dhawan, Delhi Excise Commissioner.

A team of South West District headed by SI Pawan Dahiya conducted a raid on the restaurant. The cafe was found serving liquor and hookah to around 40 customers including girls. This is the third case registered against restaurants for illegally serving liquor during in last 10 days, Dhawan added.

“In view of the repeated information of violations by restaurants, the drive will continue with more intensity,” he said.

​“Excise dept raided a cafe house in Sec 7 Dwarka where illegal liquor was being served. FIR under IPC, Epidemic act and Disaster management act has been registered. Manager of cafe has been arrested,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.