Flyovers at Shastri Park, Seelampur soon for traffic-free travel in northeast Delhi

The two flyovers will convert the entire stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Dilshad Garden signal free and is likely to cut travel time from about 40 minutes, at present, to barely 15 minutes.

Published: 25th July 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

precast segment, flyover

The sanctioned cost of the projects was Rs 303 crore but the PWD is expected to save about Rs 53 crore. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Travelling in north-east Delhi is set to be hassle-free by August end with the opening of two flyovers at Shastri Park and Seelampur. The two facilities will bring great relief to people commuting between Ghaziabad and the national capital using Grand Trunk Road—Yudhister Setu (over Yamuna)-Shastri Park-Shahdara- Seemapuri stretch.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with PWD Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the construction on Friday.

“The project scheduled to be completed by October, is nearing completion and the straight portions will be inaugurated in August. The loops will take another one and half month to complete. Both flyovers will ease the difficulties of the commuters in the area,” said Kejriwal after reviewing project. The sanctioned cost of the projects was Rs 303 crore but Public Work Department (PWD) is expected to save about Rs 53 crore.

“The project got delayed because of Covid pandemic otherwise it would have been completed by now,” Kejriwal said. The 700-metre-long Shastri Park flyover will be a two-way flyover. Each carriageway is around 10.5 meters wide. The flyover has two loops; one for the commuters coming from Khajuri Chowk and heading towards Kashmere Gate and another loop will facilitate people travelling from Gandhi Nagar to Shahdara.

The two flyovers will convert the entire stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Dilshad Garden signal free and is likely to cut travel time from about 40 minutes, at present, to barely 15 minutes. The second flyover at the Seelampur junction is 1.3 km long. The flyovers project was cleared by the Delhi cabinet in July 2017.

The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre, or UTTIPEC, the regulatory body for transport infrastructure in Delhi, had approved the project a month earlier in June 2017. The PWDis upgrading the existing roads by widening underpasses there by three metres.

Authorities to save Rs 53 crore from projects

The sanctioned cost of the projects was Rs 303 crore but the PWD is expected to save about Rs 53 crore. The flyovers project was cleared by the Delhi cabinet in July 2017. The PWD is also upgrading the existing roads by widening the underpasses there by three metres.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp