Multi-level parking project in north Delhi to be completed before time

Published: 25th July 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Work-in-progress for multi-level parking in Chandni Chowk.

Work-in-progress for multi-level parking in Chandni Chowk. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ambitious project of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) — multi-level car parking cum commercial complex at Gandhi Maidan near Chandni Chowk — is likely to be completed two years before its deadline. 

​North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the private concessionaire is using advanced steel structure technology to expedite construction and may deliver project before its deadline of 2024.

“If the project is as per the building bylaws and approved drawings and completed before the time, the corporation will appreciate it. The multi-level parking in Chandni Chowk will set a precedent for other projects in the region,” Prakash said. 

The project aims to end parking woes for thousands of shoppers and visitors coming to one of the commercial centres in the national capital. Spread over 4.5 acres being developed by Omaxe, the five-level facility with retail space will provide space for about 2,100 cars.

“I am sure other projects that are being developed in this jurisdiction will also take inspiration and expedite their construction and completion on time,” the mayor said. Recently, Omaxe has signed an agreement with Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) to fasten the construction. It is erecting the building with modular steel structure.

High grade steel structure with fabricated beam columns will not only grant additional strength to the building structure but also save a lot of time, said Omaxe. 

“Due to the Supreme Court ban on construction because of pollution and theCOVID-19 lockdown, we have lost close to six months of time. In order to cover up for the lost time, we are using the advanced steel structure technology which will not only save 40% time but also help expedite delivery of the project by July 2022,” said Omaxe’s chief executive officer (CEO) Mohit Goel.

SALIENT FEATURES

  • Spread over 4.5 acres and developed by Omaxe
  • The five-level facility with retail space will provide space for about 2,100 cars
  • Omaxe has signed an agreement with Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL)
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp