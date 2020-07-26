STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shifts to penthouse in Gurugram

Sources said that a special team of Gurugram police has been deployed in plain clothes outside the society.

Published: 26th July 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 11:27 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shifted to an eight-room penthouse at DLF Aralia in Sector 42, Gurugram, on Friday night. For the next few months, she will be staying in the 10,000-sq ft penthouse which has an exclusive lift, double kitchen, terrace and a swimming pool.

Her security personnel had carried out the inspection of the posh apartment to review the security arrangements. The security of the housing society has been stepped up. Sources said a special team of Gurugram police has been deployed in plain clothes outside the society.

Only restrictive entry is allowed in the wing which houses her apartment. The people living in the neighbourhood have been advised against sharing photos and videos on social media. A strict watch is being kept on CCTVs in the society.

The Haryana Police reportedly escorted her convoy from Delhi-Gurugram border to the apartment as she reached at night and returned to Delhi on Saturday morning. Priyanka was ordered to vacate the official accommodation by July 31

