North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash visits waterlogged lanes in Kirari, arranges pumps for drainage

NEW DELHI: North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday visited waterlogged lanes of Mubarakpur Dabas in Kirari and arranged pumps to drain stagnated water. He was accompanied by local councillor Poonam Prashar.

During the inspection Prakash waded through knee-deep water. "The area is neglected by the Delhi government hence 1.5 lakh residents of the area have to suffer every year due to waterlogging," said Prakash.

The mayor claimed that he had discussed the issue with the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal two days but to no avail. "The CM told me that local MLA will inspect the area with me but he didn’t turn up today. I arranged Corporation’s pump to drain water, which had entered the houses," Prakash said.

The mayor has been visiting different neighbourhoods every day to check sanitation and waterlogging arranged himself. Several residents, present during the inspection, said that the entire locality is submerged after every rain and during monsoon, the situation turned bad to worse.

"Mubarakpur Dabas is an unauthorised Colony, therefore, it is the government’s responsibility to make roads and sewer line here. But no development has taken place here in the last couple of years. It seems that this area is not part of the city," said the mayor.

Prakash also instructed malaria department officials to conduct regular fogging and cleaning to prevent an outbreak of water-borne diseases. Rituraj Kovind, Kirari MLA couldn’t be reached for comment.