COVID-19 pandemic hits sale of sacrificial goats for Eid ul-Adha in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Prices of sacrificial goats for the celebration of Eid ul-Adha (Bakrid) have taken a hit in the national capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to traders, due to the uncertainty that the virus has brought along with it, people are not willing to spend as much on sacrificial goats like past years, hence the plunge in prices.

“The celebration of any festival in our country is defined by how much extra people have in their pockets to spend, but this year due toCOVID-19, a person who used to buy a goat for example Rs 50,000 is only willing to part with Rs 20,000-25,000. Many working-class customers are also going for the policy of sharing a goat, rather than getting a whole for themselves. Our business has taken a major hit” explained Irshad Qureshi, general secretary, Delhi Meat Merchant Association.

In the past, a few days before Bakrid celebrations, the festival special temporary animal markets usually came up around Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi and Okhla. For a period of 15 days, merchants from across India used to throng these markets with their animals for sale. All of these temporary markets though are missing this year due to strict norms placed to curb the spread of the virus.

A lack of transportation facilities have also played a role as many merchants who usually travel from villages have not made the journey this year. Only the more established traders who have their own means of transportation are arranging sales.

“There are no special markets this year due to the risk of spreadingCOVID-19. This has made the situation difficult for many involved in animal husbandry. For them their entire year’s livelihood is depends on it,” added Qureshi. In order to reach out to more prospective buyers, some traders are even parading the goats in narrow lanes of colonies.