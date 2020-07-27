STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Congress rejig process set to pick up pace in coming days

Senior Delhi Congress leaders said current Delhi party president, Anil Kumar, has started consulting them and those in the All India Congress.

Congress flag

The Congress flag (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the pandemic showing signs of improvement in the national capital, Delhi Congress leaders have started focusing on the pending restructuring of the unit. 

Consultations with senior leaders have begun and party workers who actively participated in relief work during the pandemic will be included in the new team, said current Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

“We have been doing extensive relief work in Delhi to help people during the pandemic for last five months. This was enough time to find out which party leaders were active and committed to execution of party programmes and campaigns,” he said.

Senior Delhi Congress leaders said Kumar has started consulting them and those in the All India Congress 
Committee for restructuring the unit. 

“The party will start restructuring the Pradesh Congress Committee that is almost non-existent for 6-7 years. It will be followed by reorganisation at block and district levels,” said a senior Delhi Congress leader. Kumar was appointed Delhi Congress president in March. 

Delhi Congress
