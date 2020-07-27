STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 613 fresh COVID-19 cases as national capital's tally crosses 1.31 lakh mark, death toll reaches 3,853

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin released on Monday afternoon showed.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 613 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the national capital's tally to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,853, authorities said.

On Sunday, the city had reported 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases stood at 10,994, down from 11,904 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947.

According to the Monday bulletin, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 3,853 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,31,219.

The death toll stood at 3,827 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Monday said the results of the government's effective intervention in managing the coronavirus situation in Delhi are visible with the number of COVID-19 beds available in three central government hospitals and the AIIMS in the national capital.

In a tweet, the ministry said against a total of 529 COVID-19 beds in the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) hospitals, 404 were vacant at 7 am on Monday.

"Against a total number of 1515 COVID beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1283 beds are vacant today at 7 am," the ministry said in another tweet.

"Visible results of Union government's effective intervention in managing ?#COVID19? situation in Delhi are apparent in the number of COVID beds available in the three Central Govt hospitals and ?#AIIMS?, New Delhi," the ministry said in another tweet.

