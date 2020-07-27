STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: HC allows two petitioners to withdraw pleas

The petitioners, who withdrew their petition, had sought registration of FIRs under provisions of the  CrPC in the northeast Delhi violence matter.

Published: 27th July 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, while hearing several petitions related to the northeast Delhi violence in February this year, on Monday allowed two petitioners to withdraw their pleas with the liberty to approach trial courts.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan allowed petitioners Harsh Mandar and Brinda Karat, who were represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal and advocate Adit Pujari respectively, to withdraw their petitions.

The petitioners, who withdrew their petition, had sought registration of FIRs under provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the northeast Delhi violence matter.

The High Court also adjourned the matter for next Monday noting that some of the rejoinders and counter-affidavits were not on-record.

The court, while hearing the submission in the matter, showed displeasure with one of the petitioners -- Ajay Gautam -- and said, "don't make political speeches here in court". Gautam while making his submissions had said that one community intentionally making attempts to destabilise the peace of the country.

Earlier, the High Court had granted the last opportunity to file rejoinders and affidavits by the concerned parties on several petitions filed over the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

The Delhi Police, in its affidavit on the pleas, had submitted that the police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively without any fear or favour as a result of which violence could be contained in few days and to a limited area.

"Speeches of political leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma, Waris Pathan, and others are being examined by the Delhi Police and necessary action in this regard will be taken in due course of time if it is found on the evidence that their speech had any nexus with the riots," the affidavit said.

In the affidavit, the Delhi Police said that the petitions raising questions on the investigation is nothing but a blatant and brazen misuse of the public interest litigation.

Around 53 people lost their lives in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes erupted between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court northeast Delhi riots anti-CAA protests
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp