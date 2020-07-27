STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ministry of Tribal Affair's created committee to meet regarding references 

The committee has now been granted an extension from March 21 to October 31 amid the pandemic. It is planning a virtual meeting with the stakeholders.  

Published: 27th July 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda (File Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The committee created by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to recommend the community forest resource guideline will soon hold a meeting with its members and stakeholders to discuss terms of references. The committee has now been granted an extension from March 21 to October 31 amid the pandemic. It is planning a virtual meeting with the stakeholders.     

“The agenda of the meeting would be to discuss the terms of references... The whole idea is that the gram sabha should know how to proceed and how to ensure that powers given to them under Section 6 of the Forest Rights Act are implemented,” said N C Saxena, the committee’s chairperson.

The Committee would make two sets of recommendations for the lands on which either an individual or community rights have been recognised, or claims for such rights are pending recognition, and for lands which do not fall within the purview of the first, but fall within the territorial jurisdiction of the gram sabha, said a recent order from the Ministry.

If found necessary, the terms of references of the committee may be suitably modified to provide for this, it said. These were added recently. The committee may also recommend guidelines on review of community rights claims rejected previously along with reasons of rejection, to safeguard the interests of the forest-dwelling communities according to the ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Tribal Affairs
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp