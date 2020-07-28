STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,056 fresh cases take Delhi COVID-19 tally near 1.33 lakh mark; no death at LNJP hospital in last 24 hours

The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director attributed the feat to 'extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top heathcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other heathcare workers'.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors and other medical staff at the COVID-19 dedicated LNJP Hospital in New Delhi

Doctors and other medical staff at the COVID-19 dedicated LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,056 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.32 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,881, authorities said.

Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin.

The active caseload stood at 10,887, down from 10,994 the previous day.

On Monday, the daily case count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,853 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,881 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,32,275.

LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on Monday, for the first time in a couple of months.

The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director attributed the feat to "extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top heathcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other heathcare workers".

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced, "No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday."

At least one death due to COVID-19 was recorded daily in the past couple of months, but "yesterday no fatality happened at LNJP", Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

Till Tuesday evening about 389 of the hospital's 2,000 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, of whom 88 were in ICU and two on ventilators, he said.

In June, the national capital saw a huge surge in coronavirus infections and a large number of deaths, which started to come down in July.

The Kejriwal government has claimed that a multi-pronged strategy of aggressive testing, home isolation policy and public engagement were the attributing factors.

