STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government asks 150 businesses for workers' record for registry purposes

Notices issued after high court’s intervention on plea on benefits for building workers announced during Covid lockdown

Published: 28th July 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued notices to more than 150 establishments asking them to provide statuary records of workers employed by them. These records will show whether a particular worker is registered with the government or not.

The notices were issued by the labour department after the intervention of the Delhi High Court while hearing a plea related to the financial benefits assured to such workers during the COVID-19 lockdown, filed by activist Sunil Kumar Aledia.

As per the guidelines, all contractors are bound to register their construction workers with the Building and Other Construction Welfare Board (BOCW). But many establishments were found to be flouting this rule. This gap in the system has created hurdles in the timely disbursal of the compensation announced by the government because scores of unregistered workers had to be registered first before releasing the amount.

"The notices have been issued to these establishments as per the direction of the High Court. Action will be taken against them if they do not respond," said Sanjay Ghosh, the lawyer representing the government.

As per the affidavit filed by the government, about 7,900 employers were contacted by the government in April this year and reminders were sent in June, to make them aware of their responsibility to register their workers and the consequences of non-compliance.  

Delhi government has issued directions to all registering officers across the national capital to issue further communication to all registered employers for the same. Earlier this month, government opened four counters for physically filling up forms and uploading them online.

"The problem will not be fixed just by sending notices. Government needs to penalise such violations," said Shiven Verma, the lawyer representing the petitioner.  

BOCW Board is a statutory body under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996. The act says that every building worker shall register as a beneficiary to be able to claim the benefits. A worker is eligible for registration only if, inter-alia, he or she has been engaged in building or construction work for not less than 90 days in last 12 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi businesses workers Delhi government
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp