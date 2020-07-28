STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

With less COVID-affected bodies, crematorium staffers in Delhi get a moment to breathe at last

According to the official, the bodies of individuals who died due to COVID being brought to the crematorium started coming down over the past month.

Published: 28th July 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

HCWs in protetive gear offer puja at a temple at Nigambodh Ghat

HCWs in protetive gear offer puja at a temple at Nigambodh Ghat. (File photo| EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From cremating as many as 30 bodies to four or five a day, the Nigambodh Ghat is currently placed in a much better situation when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 cases than it was a few months ago.

"It is a huge sigh of relief for us… The past three months have been very hectic for us. We were suddenly thrown into a situation that none of us were prepared for. We faced a lot of challenges initially but now it is much easier," said an official of the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, which is run by an NGO on contract with the North Municipal Corporation.

According to the official, the bodies of individuals who died due to COVID being brought to the crematorium started coming down over the past month. "To be more specific, numbers are less by more than 70 per cent from the last 15 days. No matter what anyone says or claims, count from the crematorium ground always reveals the truth. And there is no denial regarding the state’s claim that deaths are lesser now," the official added.

At Karkardooma Crematorium, the official in charge also reiterated the same point. "We faced some difficult times over the past three months but now that seems to be in the past," said the official in-charge of the crematorium.

Haji Mian Faiyazuddin, the secretary of New Cemetery for Mohammedans (Qabristan Ahle Islam), said that nowadays, a maximum of four bodies are buried at the ITO burial ground, down from around 12. "Two days ago, we received the body of only one who succumbed to Covid. Over the past 15 days, we have been witnessing fewer cases. It is a good indication that more lives are being saved. When the pressure had mounted, we opted for a JCB for digging the ground as ICMR rule said that the depth of burial had to be 12-13 feet. The hospitals would inform us in advance and we kept the arrangements ready," he mentioned.

The Delhi government on Sunday claimed that a detailed analysis of deaths due to Covid-19 in Delhi carried out by the Health Department for the period June 1-12 June and July 1-12 July revealed a 44 per cent decline in deaths – from 1,089 between 1-12 June to 605 between 1-12 July.

Row over death toll

There had been a huge ruckus over the count of Covid fatalities in the city after MCDs had claimed that figures were much higher than claimed by the Delhi government in its health bulletin. The state government also formed an audit committee to ensure that the toll was maintained properly

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi cramatorium COVID burials Delhi COVID deaths Coronavirus COVID19 Karkardooma Crematorium Nigambodh Ghat
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp