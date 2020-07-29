AAP to protest against SDMC’s tax regime

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest on Wednesday in front of the BJP headquarters here against the new tax regime proposed by the BJP ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). AAP, which is not in power in three municipal corporations, objected to the taxes saying it will put burden on the people, especially during such pandemic times.

The BJP which rules the civic bodies in Delhi had assured the withdrawl of the proposal but SDMC went ahead with it. “AAP is completely opposed to these taxes. Party will gherao the BJP headquarters. People are already facing this disaster and BJP is adding more to the pain” said Durgesh Pathak , AAP spokesperson municipal election in-charge. Pathak also attacked the Congress party for raising its voice on the matter and alleged an ‘understanding’ between the BJP and Congress on the issue.

Among the taxes proposed included a professional tax, which would be levied on doctors, engineers, architects and others it is a new tax and a tax on unauthorised colonies. Other two where the amount will be increased are property transfer tax and electricity tax.

These taxes were proposed in the budget of the corporation earlier and had been accepted by the standing committee as a means of increasing the civic body’s revenue. “BJP never did anything for people living in unauthorized colonies, it was AAP government that is taking initiatives of development in the colonies” added Pathak.