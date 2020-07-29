STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP to protest against SDMC’s tax regime

The BJP which rules the civic bodies in Delhi had assured the withdrawl of the proposal but SDMC went ahead with it.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai

AAP's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest on Wednesday in front of the BJP headquarters here against the new tax regime proposed by the BJP ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). AAP, which is not in power in three municipal corporations, objected to the taxes saying it will put burden on the people, especially during such pandemic times.

The BJP which rules the civic bodies in Delhi had assured the withdrawl of the proposal but SDMC went ahead with it. “AAP is completely opposed to these taxes. Party will gherao the BJP headquarters. People are already facing this disaster and BJP is adding more to the pain” said Durgesh Pathak , AAP spokesperson municipal election in-charge. Pathak also attacked the Congress party for raising its voice on the matter and alleged an ‘understanding’ between the BJP and Congress on the issue.

Among the taxes proposed included a professional tax, which would be levied on doctors, engineers, architects and others it is a new tax and a tax on unauthorised colonies. Other two where the amount will be increased are property transfer tax and electricity tax.

These taxes were proposed in the budget of the corporation earlier and had been accepted by the standing committee as a means of increasing the civic body’s revenue. “BJP never did anything for people living in unauthorized colonies, it was AAP government that is taking initiatives of development in the colonies” added Pathak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp