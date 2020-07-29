STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now

He was detected positive for coronavirus back in March after coming in contact with his sister with a travel history. He recovered from the infection on April 5.

Published: 29th July 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “I want to be a role model for others to come forward and save lives... It must have been God’s will that he wanted me to do this,” said 36-year-old Tabrez Khan who will be donating his plasma for the seventh time on Wednesday. A resident of Jahangirpuri, Tabrez was also the city’s first plasma donor. He was detected positive for coronavirus back in March after coming in contact with his sister with a travel history. He recovered from the infection on April 5.

Tabrez Khan donated his plasma for the
first time on April 20 | EXPRESS

On April 20, the survivor first donated his plasma at ILBS. Since then, whenever people have approached him for plasma to treat serious Covid patients and matched with his blood group, he hasn’t hesitated to donate. “Just a few days ago, a family approached me for a senior person whose condition was very critical.

I donated plasma and his condition is better now, his life is saved. The patient’s family hugged me and cried. I could relate to their emotion… their blessings are all that I need,” noted Tabrez. Although he is proud of the fact that his body can still produce antibodies which are helping others, it is the societal stigma that leaves him bothered.

Tabrez stated that over the past few months things have changed. Overtime he became the victim of societal stigma. “Log dekh ke bhi muh mor lete hai…pehle sab chai pe bulate thee aab andekha kar dete hai, dukh hota hai (People turn their faces away when they see me. Earlier neighbours would invite me for evening tea but now they ignore us, it does hurt). At times, he has even been accused for spreading the virus in the city as he is a Muslim.

This stigma stems out of the Tablighi Jamaat incident. “Now they (locals) say that my donation is an act of covering up. I just want this hatred to end. Out of six donations, five had been for Hindu families… Where does religion come in between a pandemic?,” he paused. What also upsets him is no recognition from the Delhi government or the district DM despite donating plasma so many times. “They can at least use my example to seek plasma donations, especially, when people are scared to donate,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 plasma Tabrez Khan COVID Warrior
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp