Eat right to sleep right

In the world that we live, surviving on little to no sleep is hailed as a superpower. Among those of us who lead a fast-paced life with countless deadlines to meet, sleep is often seen as an optional use of one’s time. However, in the light of the ongoing pandemic, the immune-boosting function of restful sleep has made its way back into popular discourse.

How does restful sleep boost immunity?

During the hours that one sleeps, the body releases protective cytokines (a type of protein) into the bloodstream to target infections and counter inflammation in the body. When one does not get enough sleep, fewer of these protective cytokines are produced in the body, making us prone to more infections. Interestingly, it was noted that even the flu vaccine could become less effective in a chronically sleep deprived person.

Chronic sleep deprivation can significantly increase your odds of being affected by disease and infection. High blood sugar and blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, psychological issues like anxiety and depression, doubled risk of chronic illnesses like cancer, etc. are some detrimental effects of poor sleep. Lack of focus and poor concentration are commonly noticed by many of us who skip on sleep. Quite evidently, there are enough reasons to take sleep seriously.

What can I do to make sure I get enough sleep?

There are many things that you can do to ensure good quality sleep. The temperature of your bedroom and degree of darkness are important factors, but I will stick to a couple of food-related practices. It is common knowledge that caffeine and sleep stand at loggerheads. What is not widely known is the precise rule regarding caffeine.

The rule is to avoid consuming caffeine at least 10 hours before your bedtime, because that’s how long the compound lingers in your system. This means that if your bedtime is 11:00pm, then you shouldn’t consume any caffeine after 1:00pm. Many of us mistakenly believe that it’s only the caffeine consumed close to bedtime that affects the quality of sleep.

Besides coffee, there are many other foods and beverages that contain caffeine. Energy drinks are very high on caffeine. Dark chocolate, many types of tea, and even certain medications could contain caffeine. Yet another disruptor of sleep has to do with your fluid intake in the second half of your day. Consuming large amounts of fluids or beverages towards the evening can cause interrupted or poor quality sleep. Drinking alcohol close to bedtime may help you fall asleep, but it greatly compromises the quality of sleep. Some foods that are good to eat closer to your bedtime are the ones with a soporific effect, such as cheese, dates or raisins. Milk is also a good option, but it may be best to keep the quantity small.

NEELANJANA SINGH

Nutrition Therapist & Wellness Consultant