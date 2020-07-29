STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Eat right to sleep right

In the world that we live, surviving on little to no sleep is hailed as a superpower.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana Singh
Express News Service

In the world that we live, surviving on little to no sleep is hailed as a superpower. Among those of us who lead a fast-paced life with countless deadlines to meet, sleep is often seen as an optional use of one’s time. However, in the light of the ongoing pandemic, the immune-boosting function of restful sleep has made its way back into popular discourse.

How does restful sleep boost immunity?
During the hours that one sleeps, the body releases protective cytokines (a type of protein) into the bloodstream to target infections and counter inflammation in the body. When one does not get enough sleep, fewer of these protective cytokines are produced in the body, making us prone to more infections. Interestingly, it was noted that even the flu vaccine could become less effective in a chronically sleep deprived person.

Chronic sleep deprivation can significantly increase your odds of being affected by disease and infection. High blood sugar and blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, psychological issues like anxiety and depression, doubled risk of chronic illnesses like cancer, etc. are some detrimental effects of poor sleep. Lack of focus and poor concentration are commonly noticed by many of us who skip on sleep. Quite evidently, there are enough reasons to take sleep seriously.

What can I do to make sure I get enough sleep?
There are many things that you can do to ensure good quality sleep. The temperature of your bedroom and degree of darkness are important factors, but I will stick to a couple of food-related practices. It is common knowledge that caffeine and sleep stand at loggerheads. What is not widely known is the precise rule regarding caffeine.

The rule is to avoid consuming caffeine at least 10 hours before your bedtime, because that’s how long the compound lingers in your system. This means that if your bedtime is 11:00pm, then you shouldn’t consume any caffeine after 1:00pm. Many of us mistakenly believe that it’s only the caffeine consumed close to bedtime that affects the quality of sleep.

Besides coffee, there are many other foods and beverages that contain caffeine. Energy drinks are very high on caffeine. Dark chocolate, many types of tea, and even certain medications could contain caffeine. Yet another disruptor of sleep has to do with your fluid intake in the second half of your day. Consuming large amounts of fluids or beverages towards the evening can cause interrupted or poor quality sleep. Drinking alcohol close to bedtime may help you fall asleep, but it greatly compromises the quality of sleep. Some foods that are good to eat closer to your bedtime are the ones with a soporific effect, such as cheese, dates or raisins. Milk is also a good option, but it may be best to keep the quantity small.

NEELANJANA SINGH
Nutrition Therapist & Wellness Consultant 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sleep
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp