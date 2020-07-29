Kejriwal claims no deaths registered in Delhi’s largest COVID hospital on July 28

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), the Delhi government’s biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, for the first time in a span of months did not report any death due to the disease on Monday.

The 2,000-bed hospital’s medical director attributed the feat to “extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top healthcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other healthcare workers”. “No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP Hospital yesterday,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

At least one death due to COVID- 19 was recorded daily in the past couple of months, but “yesterday no fatality happened at LNJP”, Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

Till Tuesday evening about 389 of the hospital’s 2,000 beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients, of whom 88 were in ICU and two on ventilators, he said. In June, the national capital saw a huge surge in coronavirus infections and a large number of deaths, which started to come down in July.

The Kejriwal government has claimed that a multi-pronged strategy of aggressive testing, home isolation policy and public engagement were the attributing factors for the city’s decline in COVID deaths.