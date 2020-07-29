STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Situation better in Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal announces delinking of 40 hotels from hospitals

Kejriwal said all beds in such hotels, which were recently attached to hospitals, were lying vacant for the last many days.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has decided to delink 40 hotels which were earlier attached to different hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to augment the capacity in view of rising cases. According to CM Arvind Kejriwal, the reducing number of active cases in the national capital prompted the administration to take the decision.

The government had earlier attached the hotels to hospitals anticipating a shortage of beds in both government and private facilities given the rapid spread of the virus. During this time, the decision was made to enhance the overall bed capacity in the city by converting various hotels, banquet halls, stadiums and similar premises into makeshift hospitals.

“Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released,” the CM tweeted. Earlier, renowned hotels like Taj Mansingh, Hyatt Regency, and Pullman among others were attached to COVID hospitals.

COVID-19 'Unlock 3.0': Gyms allowed to reopen but schools, metro, cinema to remain shut till August 31

Kejriwal had earlier visited Surya Hotel, a similar facility attached by the government. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, 12,980 COVID beds in hospitals and 4,026 beds in dedicated COVID care centres were lying vacant due to the declining number of active coronavirus cases. The number of active COVID-19 cases was 10,770 on Wednesday, with 5,894 patients recuperating under home isolation.

Three hotels in southwest Delhi were earlier delinked from their respective hospitals due to low occupancy. But the decision was reversed by the district authorities within a day. In these hotels which were used as paid healthcare facilities, the government had put an upper price cap of `10,000 per day for providing housekeeping, food and medical services.

Big names roped in to help out

Renowned hotels like Taj Mansingh, Hyatt Regency and Pullman, among others, were attached to COVID hospitals to increase the number of beds. The government had put an upper price cap of Rs 10,000 per day for providing housekeeping, food and medical services at these facilties

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Delhi hospitals Delhi hotels
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp