COVID-19 death recorded in Noida after eight days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded one fatality linked to Covid-19 on Wednesday after a gap of eight days, pushing the death toll in the district to 41, official data showed.

Sixty-five more people have tested positive, while 97 patients got discharged since Tuesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department. So far, 4,962 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The number of active cases, however, stands at 679, while 4,242 patients have got discharged after recovery till date, the data showed. The recovery rate of patients in the district improved further to 85.48 per cent from 84.52 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had last recorded one Covid-linked death on July 20. With the death toll reaching 41 on Wednesday, the mortality rate rose slightly to 0.82 per cent from 0.81 per cent on Tuesday.