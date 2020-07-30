Heavy rainfall brings relief from sultry weather in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital region (NCR) got a relief from sultry weather on Wednesday as a fresh spell of rain ranging from moderate to heavy lashed parts of the city. Parts of east, south and central districts of the city reported heavy rainfall for a brief period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD, in an advisory, had earlier predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday and had warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, and roads, leading to disruption of traffic flow and municipal services such as water supply and electricity.

The overall monsoon status has also improved in the city with certain districts such as southwest, New Delhi and north are now receiving ‘normal’ rainfall. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, the monsoon trough which was responsible for heavy rainfall last week as well continues to play an important factor this time, too.

“Currently, the monsoon trough is running close to foothills of Himalaya. From the evening of July 28, monsoon trough i.e. line of low pressure would shift southwards and continue to pass very close to Delhi-NCR, during evening of July 28 to July 30,” he had said.

Adding to the trough, there are south westerly winds from the Arabian sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal that will reach Haryana, Delhi- NCR, western Uttar Pradesh and north-east Rajasthan on Tuesday night. The IMD had sounded an orange alert in the city for the next two days.